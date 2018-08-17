Bellator 206: This Wanderlei Silva sparring video will have you worried about his Rampage Jackson fight

Bellator MMA has pegged Wanderlei Silva and Quinton Jackson for a heavyweight showdown at the upcoming Bellator 206 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place Sat., Sept. 29, 2018 inside SAP Center inside San Jose, California.

More on that showdown here.

This will mark the fourth meeting between the former PRIDE and UFC rivals, with “The Axe Murderer” holding a 2-1 lead. “Rampage” was able to score his lone victory when they last met, a UFC 92 knockout win back in late 2008.

“I want to see you there man, straight in front of me and go toe-to-toe,” Silva told Jackson after a few rounds of light sparring. “I know you’re gonna try to take me down and I have a surprise for you. You’re not man enough to stand with me.”

Silva (35-13-1, 1 NC) turned 42 just last month and it showed in this video. Considering the intensity level of his sparring, I was a bit surprised to see him sucking wind by the end of the clip. Probably all that extra weight he’s carrying.

Let’s see if it pays off on fight night.