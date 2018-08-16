This new video of Jon Jones violently smashing pads has UFC light heavyweights sh—ting bricks

Remember last week when longtime striking coach Brandon Gibson was telling the MMA media how Jon Jones was developing one-punch knockout power and we all LOL’d and were like, “Okay Mr. Grape Buster.”

Well, looks like Gibson may have been right.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion appears to be gearing up (no pun intended) for his Octagon return and during his time away from cage fighting, “Bones” has been working on his knockout power.

Just listen to those pads:

One shot one kill pic.twitter.com/NQv47K1R5V — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 15, 2018

Yikes.

Jones is currently suspended for flunking his UFC 214 drug test back in July 2017. His license to compete was also pulled in California and “Bones” would need to rectify that before getting cleared by any other stateside commission.

That said, the Jones camp expects a 2018 return and there is currently an open slot in the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) main event for the promotion’s November return at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Which is when this light heavyweight should be ready to compete.