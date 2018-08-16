 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Handicapped kid takes off prosthetic legs, wins street fight with MMA

By Andrew Pearson

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s weird. It’s wild. It involves mixed martial arts (MMA). Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight Derrick Lewis shared the video tale of this handicapped kid taking off his prosthetic legs -- both of them -- and somehow still winning the fight. While his opponent in the black shirt doesn’t seem to exactly be a very skilled fighter, it is still an amazing feat, the handicapped boy showing off impressive head movement, courage and fighting knowledge to close distance and land schooled ground-and-pound.

Here’s a slightly longer version, because you are going to want to watch that again.

There are handicapped people who have had a lot of success in MMA, including congenital amputee Nick Newell, who fights with only one arm. Matt Hamill, who was deaf, had a very successful UFC career. Still, seeing someone win a fight with no legs is an extraordinary sight.

Insomnia

By far the saddest story today was that Andrea Lee’s husband, Donny Aaron, a real piece of work, has been (allegedly) beating her. He has warrants pending; hopefully Andrea is able to extricate herself and her child safely from this abusive situation. Donny Aaron is the same guy who refused to get his multiple Nazi tattoos covered after they surfaced on social media earlier this year. He defended the symbols as prison tattoos; Aaron spent five years in prison for negligent homicide, after he shot and killed an unarmed black man outside his home. This isn’t his first case of domestic abuse, either.

There was naturally a lot of anger in the MMA community following the story.

This is badass.

Boat party with fighting? Sounds like a fun cruise, except maybe for the losing fighters.

This is a great concept: The Batman slap meme, but Nate Diaz doing the slapping.

Thiago Santos got turned down in his bid to jump to light heavyweight to fight Jimi Manuwa.

Grappling wizard Garry Tonon says transitioning to MMA can be an uncomfortable journey

Jon Jones working on his one shot one kill power

Just because there isn’t UFC this weekend doesn’t mean there aren’t combat sports happening

McGregor was in the mood to write today and explained what he loved about Mexican gloves, Mexicans, the Irish, and tasty four-ounce gloves.

Random Land

Speaking of long screeds on Mexico, Joe Rohde, Disney imagineer, tells a good tale of the background of the Aztec-Spanish conflict.

Episode One. The Conquest of Mexico. An IG straight talk History Mini-Serious-Series. Most conquistadors come from a part of Spain that was so nasty they’re like: “We GOTTA to get out of here! ANYTHING is better than this!” Plus, “We hate each other, too, so we’re really competitive. And we spent about 800 years in a perpetual state of war fighting Muslims, so we’re kind of knee-jerk reactionary types and pretty violent.” Most colonial expeditions were like, venture capital investments, see? With a business license from the government. Not so much like the Marines...more like Blackwater. (Academi, now, ..if you’re checking.) So, Cortes is like a entrepreneurial civil servant mercenary soldier. His plan isn’t to wreck the Aztec Empire, just to get the Emperor Montezuma to sign a contract with his Emperor Charles V....so Mexico would be a subsidiary of the Hapsburg Empire, kinda like Instagram and Facebook, and Cortez would be, like the head of Instagram. But his whole plan is all illegal anyway because he doesn’t have a license. So he just kind of improvises the whole thing. The Aztecs are newbies. Really we should call them Mexica, but everybody knows Aztec… So…The Aztecs just show up one day about 150 years back and all these super-ancient civilizations are like “Eeeew! You guys suck. Go live on that crappy island.” Big mistake. The Aztecs turn out to be badass as hell. Their war god is a hummingbird. Hummingbirds are badass. Ask an ornithologist. Pretty soon they conquer almost everybody. In really mean ways, too. Plus, they are reeeeeally into the human sacrifice thing...Industrial Scale. Even the locals are like “Geez!! We get it already!” They turn their little island into a huge beautiful floating city in the middle of the lake, connected by aqueducts and a long bridge. Most of their rulers are more or less generals. But as luck would have it, Montezuma is kind of introverted, you know? The kinda guy who doesn’t like to shake hands? Then one day...a cliffhanger!

