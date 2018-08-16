Welcome to Midnight Mania!
It’s weird. It’s wild. It involves mixed martial arts (MMA). Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight Derrick Lewis shared the video tale of this handicapped kid taking off his prosthetic legs -- both of them -- and somehow still winning the fight. While his opponent in the black shirt doesn’t seem to exactly be a very skilled fighter, it is still an amazing feat, the handicapped boy showing off impressive head movement, courage and fighting knowledge to close distance and land schooled ground-and-pound.
Here’s a slightly longer version, because you are going to want to watch that again.
This is the wildest shit I've seen all day on the internet pic.twitter.com/kZKDvA405Z— Romeo ☻ (@PapiChuIo) August 15, 2018
There are handicapped people who have had a lot of success in MMA, including congenital amputee Nick Newell, who fights with only one arm. Matt Hamill, who was deaf, had a very successful UFC career. Still, seeing someone win a fight with no legs is an extraordinary sight.
Insomnia
By far the saddest story today was that Andrea Lee’s husband, Donny Aaron, a real piece of work, has been (allegedly) beating her. He has warrants pending; hopefully Andrea is able to extricate herself and her child safely from this abusive situation. Donny Aaron is the same guy who refused to get his multiple Nazi tattoos covered after they surfaced on social media earlier this year. He defended the symbols as prison tattoos; Aaron spent five years in prison for negligent homicide, after he shot and killed an unarmed black man outside his home. This isn’t his first case of domestic abuse, either.
#UFC fighter #AndreaLee allegedly assaulted by husband with #Nazi past. #Police have not yet made contact with Donny Aaron. Charges include false imprisonment and domestic abuse/batteryhttps://t.co/qLIQ6aGtck— Eric Kowal (@MyMMANews) August 14, 2018
There was naturally a lot of anger in the MMA community following the story.
Fuck I feel bad for her all these fucking dudes beating women are pieces of shit I wish they could be locked in a cage with me for 3 mins that’s all I need and show them how it fucking feels fucking cowards https://t.co/1gHJ4BhyQ3— Terrion Flash Ware (@flash_mma_ufc) August 15, 2018
This is badass.
In light of his UFC release, never forget that Marcel Fortuna lied about his weight to get a short notice fight at Heavywieght, telling the UFC he was 230lbs, and weighing in at 210lbs to go up against 258lb Anthony Hamilton. He proceeded to absolutely smash Hamilton in the first pic.twitter.com/gskdws8Nh4— Keith Ó Gealbháin (@KeithGalvin) August 15, 2018
Boat party with fighting? Sounds like a fun cruise, except maybe for the losing fighters.
FIGHT PARTY IN FULL AFFECT .... RUMBLE ON A YACHT EVER BEEN TO A BOAT PARTY ? WELL IMANGINE ONE WITH A COUPLE OF FIGHTS .. THIS SHALL BE INTERESTING . WITH OVER 200 TICKETS SOLD ! ONLY 20 LEFT OVER .. I KNOW I KNOW WE SHOULD OF BEEN INFORMED YOU . BLAME THE UNDERGROUND WORLD .. get close to us and don’t miss out ! #rumbleinthebronx #rbx #bronx #bringbacktheone #streetboxing #theoneD #bringitback #rumbleinthebronx #nyc #bronx #fight #shootthefive #fight #bronx #nyc #underground #newyork #manhattan #brooklyn #longisland #statenisland #harlem #fightclub #fightnight #vip #rbx #newyorkcity #culture #real #streetphotography #streetboxing #street #picoftheday #undergroundfightclub
This is a great concept: The Batman slap meme, but Nate Diaz doing the slapping.
Like the Batman slap, but Stockton pic.twitter.com/qZdNR8Rxmg— adam nelson (@GorillaTheBear) August 15, 2018
Thiago Santos got turned down in his bid to jump to light heavyweight to fight Jimi Manuwa.
“ I offered to fight Manuwa in Sao Paulo but he declined. I get it! He is coming off 2 losses doesnt need a 3rd!!!! @ufc @ufc_brasil @canalCombate— Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) August 15, 2018
Grappling wizard Garry Tonon says transitioning to MMA can be an uncomfortable journey
Contrary to popular belief, getting hit in the nose is not as fun as it looks.— Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) August 15, 2018
Jon Jones working on his one shot one kill power
One shot one kill pic.twitter.com/NQv47K1R5V— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 15, 2018
Just because there isn’t UFC this weekend doesn’t mean there aren’t combat sports happening
Live Combat Sport Schedule: 8/15 - 8/19— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 14, 2018
Full schedule: https://t.co/A0SA0NCkAs pic.twitter.com/iwvuG11v4O
McGregor was in the mood to write today and explained what he loved about Mexican gloves, Mexicans, the Irish, and tasty four-ounce gloves.
Working in the big Mexican gloves today. Made from either cowhide or goatskin, and stuffed with horse hair, they are a lovely weighty glove, and known globally as the “punchers glove”. They are banned from some boxing contests because of lack of bottle. Floyd’s. Muhammad Ali was a big fan of these gloves and him wearing the glove originally, brought the brand “Cleto Reyes” to the fore-front of Mexican made gloves. I did not know this story on these boxing gloves before I embarked on my professional boxing debut, but I was fascinated upon hearing. I do enjoy the fit and the feel of this glove. Nothing however, feels as blunt and as nom nom tasty as the 4oz baby gloves of MMA though, but these are some top big gloves I do love the Mexicans. My associates in my Whiskey venture are Mexican. From a beautiful little town named “Tequila.” Another phenomenal Mexican made product. Just like my Irish whiskey, it is for the powerful, and the driven. There is an Irish saying that our whiskey “will put hairs on your chest.” It is why there is a big gorilla on mine. The Mexicans are of a strong breed. Just like the Irish. I have a lot of respect for Mexico. My son was also born on Cinco de Mayo. Mexico, the McGregors love you! ❤️
Random Land
Speaking of long screeds on Mexico, Joe Rohde, Disney imagineer, tells a good tale of the background of the Aztec-Spanish conflict.
Episode One. The Conquest of Mexico. An IG straight talk History Mini-Serious-Series. Most conquistadors come from a part of Spain that was so nasty they’re like: “We GOTTA to get out of here! ANYTHING is better than this!” Plus, “We hate each other, too, so we’re really competitive. And we spent about 800 years in a perpetual state of war fighting Muslims, so we’re kind of knee-jerk reactionary types and pretty violent.” Most colonial expeditions were like, venture capital investments, see? With a business license from the government. Not so much like the Marines...more like Blackwater. (Academi, now, ..if you’re checking.) So, Cortes is like a entrepreneurial civil servant mercenary soldier. His plan isn’t to wreck the Aztec Empire, just to get the Emperor Montezuma to sign a contract with his Emperor Charles V....so Mexico would be a subsidiary of the Hapsburg Empire, kinda like Instagram and Facebook, and Cortez would be, like the head of Instagram. But his whole plan is all illegal anyway because he doesn’t have a license. So he just kind of improvises the whole thing. The Aztecs are newbies. Really we should call them Mexica, but everybody knows Aztec… So…The Aztecs just show up one day about 150 years back and all these super-ancient civilizations are like “Eeeew! You guys suck. Go live on that crappy island.” Big mistake. The Aztecs turn out to be badass as hell. Their war god is a hummingbird. Hummingbirds are badass. Ask an ornithologist. Pretty soon they conquer almost everybody. In really mean ways, too. Plus, they are reeeeeally into the human sacrifice thing...Industrial Scale. Even the locals are like “Geez!! We get it already!” They turn their little island into a huge beautiful floating city in the middle of the lake, connected by aqueducts and a long bridge. Most of their rulers are more or less generals. But as luck would have it, Montezuma is kind of introverted, you know? The kinda guy who doesn’t like to shake hands? Then one day...a cliffhanger!
Stay woke, Maniacs! Follow me on Twitter and Facebook @Vorpality. Support my Kickstarter despite my doofy haircut in the video
Loading comments...