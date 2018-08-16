Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s weird. It’s wild. It involves mixed martial arts (MMA). Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight Derrick Lewis shared the video tale of this handicapped kid taking off his prosthetic legs -- both of them -- and somehow still winning the fight. While his opponent in the black shirt doesn’t seem to exactly be a very skilled fighter, it is still an amazing feat, the handicapped boy showing off impressive head movement, courage and fighting knowledge to close distance and land schooled ground-and-pound.

Here’s a slightly longer version, because you are going to want to watch that again.

This is the wildest shit I've seen all day on the internet pic.twitter.com/kZKDvA405Z — Romeo ☻ (@PapiChuIo) August 15, 2018

There are handicapped people who have had a lot of success in MMA, including congenital amputee Nick Newell, who fights with only one arm. Matt Hamill, who was deaf, had a very successful UFC career. Still, seeing someone win a fight with no legs is an extraordinary sight.

Insomnia

By far the saddest story today was that Andrea Lee’s husband, Donny Aaron, a real piece of work, has been (allegedly) beating her. He has warrants pending; hopefully Andrea is able to extricate herself and her child safely from this abusive situation. Donny Aaron is the same guy who refused to get his multiple Nazi tattoos covered after they surfaced on social media earlier this year. He defended the symbols as prison tattoos; Aaron spent five years in prison for negligent homicide, after he shot and killed an unarmed black man outside his home. This isn’t his first case of domestic abuse, either.

#UFC fighter #AndreaLee allegedly assaulted by husband with #Nazi past. #Police have not yet made contact with Donny Aaron. Charges include false imprisonment and domestic abuse/batteryhttps://t.co/qLIQ6aGtck — Eric Kowal (@MyMMANews) August 14, 2018

There was naturally a lot of anger in the MMA community following the story.

Fuck I feel bad for her all these fucking dudes beating women are pieces of shit I wish they could be locked in a cage with me for 3 mins that’s all I need and show them how it fucking feels fucking cowards https://t.co/1gHJ4BhyQ3 — Terrion Flash Ware (@flash_mma_ufc) August 15, 2018

This is badass.

In light of his UFC release, never forget that Marcel Fortuna lied about his weight to get a short notice fight at Heavywieght, telling the UFC he was 230lbs, and weighing in at 210lbs to go up against 258lb Anthony Hamilton. He proceeded to absolutely smash Hamilton in the first pic.twitter.com/gskdws8Nh4 — Keith Ó Gealbháin (@KeithGalvin) August 15, 2018

Boat party with fighting? Sounds like a fun cruise, except maybe for the losing fighters.

This is a great concept: The Batman slap meme, but Nate Diaz doing the slapping.

Like the Batman slap, but Stockton pic.twitter.com/qZdNR8Rxmg — adam nelson (@GorillaTheBear) August 15, 2018

Thiago Santos got turned down in his bid to jump to light heavyweight to fight Jimi Manuwa.

“ I offered to fight Manuwa in Sao Paulo but he declined. I get it! He is coming off 2 losses doesnt need a 3rd!!!! @ufc @ufc_brasil @canalCombate — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) August 15, 2018

Grappling wizard Garry Tonon says transitioning to MMA can be an uncomfortable journey

Contrary to popular belief, getting hit in the nose is not as fun as it looks. — Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) August 15, 2018

Jon Jones working on his one shot one kill power

One shot one kill pic.twitter.com/NQv47K1R5V — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 15, 2018

Just because there isn’t UFC this weekend doesn’t mean there aren’t combat sports happening

McGregor was in the mood to write today and explained what he loved about Mexican gloves, Mexicans, the Irish, and tasty four-ounce gloves.

Random Land

Speaking of long screeds on Mexico, Joe Rohde, Disney imagineer, tells a good tale of the background of the Aztec-Spanish conflict.

