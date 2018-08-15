Colby Covington: UFC 228 won’t sell since Tyron Woodley doesn’t have Conor McGregor or Jon Jones to piggyback off

After Colby Covington had to withdraw from consideration to face Tyron Woodley for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title at UFC 228 on Sept. 8, 2018, Darren Till got the nod for the championship bout in Dallas, Texas.

To hear “Chaos” tell it, the promotion would have been better off if they waited until he was at full health to face “The Chosen One” a few months after, since neither Woodley or Till have the drawing power to sell pay-per-views.

And since Jon Jones or Conor McGregor won’t be headlining, the promotion will be in for a rude awakening when they realize Woodley can’t carry a fight card on his own, according to Colby.

“They don’t sell fucking pay per views in the UK [where Till is from], and obviously no one cares about Woodley,” Covington told BJPENN.COM Radio. “He always has to piggy back off Jon Jones, and piggy back off Connor McGregor to make his money. So we know he can’t sell pay per views, so let’s be honest, this isn’t gonna do over 100,000 buys. They should have just waited for me,” he added.

“I would have easily got them 500,000 buys [if they had waited for me],” he said. “I’m a seller. I can promote. I know what I’m doing now, and I think they rushed it.”

In two of Woodley’s last three bouts, he served as co-main event to Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2, as well as Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez, which obviously played the biggest part in the final buys total.

Despite Colby’s disdain for Tyron, he’s rooting for his rival to get the win in order to finally lock down a date and time for their own matchup.

“I never thought I would say this, but I’m actually rooting for Woodley,” he said. “I want him to win, because I don’t want him to fuck up everything I built. I built this fight with him for over a year and a half. I’ve been begging to fight him, dude, he’s ducking me every shot he can. So I’m begging for Woodley not to fuck this up.”

It won’t be an easy defense for “The Chosen One,” as Till is undefeated (17-0-1, 5-0-1 UFC) and has been running through the competition inside the Octagon so far.

UFC 228 will also feature a women’s Flyweight title fight between Nicco Montano and Valentina Schevchenko, as well as a Featherweight showdown between Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Whether or not that’s good enough to make an impact in the final numbers, remains to be seen.