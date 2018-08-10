Curtis Blaydes dumbfounded by UFC fans ‘weird’ fascination with Brock Lesnar’s big muscles and ugly tattoos

Brock Lesnar is not a very good mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

That’s according to top-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes, who smashed his way up the 265-pound ladder and positioned himself for a division title shot. Then UFC went full WWE and trumped “Razor” with Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier in 2019.

Not because it makes sense for the division, but rather because it’s a fight that will likely sell over one million pay-per-view (PPV) buys, thanks to MMA fans and their “weird” fascination with big muscles and ugly tattoos.

“Will Smith is very popular. You think Will Smith can go in there at 185 and get a title shot? No. Brock Lesnar, he’s going to go fight for the title, go make beaucoup money, and he’s going to go get knocked out,” Blaydes told MMA Fighting.

“He’s not good. It’s weird how MMA fans are, like, just fascinated by his muscles,” he said. “Like, they just like to see a big guy with his physique in the Octagon. They don’t believe he can win, they just like to see him in Octagon. I don’t get it. Maybe they just like his tattoos, I don’t know.”

Lesnar (5-3, 1 NC) has not competed since his no contest against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in summer 2016, which also saw the former NCAA Division-1 National Champion fail his pre-and post-fight drug tests (more on that here).

Blaydes, meanwhile, had some drug testing issues of his own back in early 2017, though you can probably argue a marked difference between marijuana (Blaydes) and clomiphene (Lesnar) when it comes to banned substances.

It’s unlikely these two will ever meet inside the cage, but it sounds like Blaydes — who recently called for a Stipe Miocic match up later this year — is ready to stake his claim to the 265-pound crown.