 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Eddie Alvarez breaks silence on Dustin Poirier loss at UFC Calgary: ‘This makes us 1-1’

New, 96 comments
By Jesse Holland

There are no grey areas in Fighting , one man will lose and the other will win , this is why I love this game . Controversial calls , judging , and fan support can always add to the drama but in the end 1 will stand and 1 will fall . Hats off to Dustin and his team he stayed calm under pressure and fought beautifully this makes us 1-1 . In no way will I judge Godard harshly , We have the same Job ! he has to make decisions in split seconds just like I do , and he makes them with my health and my opponents in mind . What’s done is done . As for Mark Henry calling for an elbow in the heat of the moment . An angled elbow is an incredible shot from the position I was in , it’s actually the only shot you can throw . We simply had a miscommunication, it happens in war more often than not , this was a case of “friendly fire” and we ended up on the losing end of this battle . But let’s remember Ricardo and Mark are also responsible for my UFC world title , and wins over some of the greatest fighters in the UFC , He’s the hardest worker on our team , obsessive, detailed , and pushes us all to understand the opportunity we have in front of is on a world stage . He’s my coach , friend , and Been a mentor of mine for longer than most of you know . Losing is never satisfying , I don’t lose often but when I do I grow the most as a person/fighter . Adjustments will be made , if anything this loss will add to the joy of my next Victory ! I want to thank my team , coaches , my family , and everyone who supports me in this journey . My family especially, the sacrifice falls on the back of my wife and our children . We experience great Joy in our victories and incredible Pain in our losses but our only other option is to avoid the experience and feel nothing at all . We are grateful to be able to fight every time the walk is made to the octagon , and anxiously awaiting the the opportunity to make that walk again . Thank you @ufc . I was brought here , not to win , but to entertain.... Are you not entertained ???? T.H.N.Q

A post shared by Eddie Alvarez (@ealvarezfight) on

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, entered the UFC on FOX 30 main event last Saturday night (July 28, 2018) in Calgary on the last fight of his UFC contract.

“The Underground King” was defeated by way of second-round technical knockout, but that wasn't the only story coming out of “Cowtown,” thanks to an illegal 12-6 elbow that cost him position and may have paved the way for Dustin Poirier to secure the finish (watch it).

Either way, that ties them up at one apiece.

“Controversial calls, judging, and fan support can always add to the drama but in the end one will stand and one will fall,” Alvarez wrote on Instagram. “Hats off to Dustin and his team, he stayed calm under pressure and fought beautifully, this makes us 1-1.”

I can only assume he’s referencing his first fight with Poirier at UFC 211 in May 2017, which ended by way of “No Contest” when Alvarez landed an illegal knee on the downed “Diamond,” also in the second round. That would make him 0-1, 1 NC.

As for referee Marc Goddard’s decision to stand them up after the foul?

“In no way will I judge Goddard harshly, we have the same job,” he wrote. “He has to make decisions in split seconds just like I do, and he makes them with my health and my opponents in mind. What’s done is done.”

Following the bout, coach Mark Henry took the blame for calling for the elbow during his cageside instructions. He later explained how the strike he was trying to get Alvarez to throw was slanted and not downward, but this video makes it clear why things ran amok.

“As for Mark Henry calling for an elbow in the heat of the moment, an angled elbow is an incredible shot from the position I was in,” Alvarez wrote. “We simply had a miscommunication, it happens in war more often than not. This was a case of ‘friendly fire’ and we ended up on the losing end of this battle But let’s remember Ricardo and Mark are also responsible for my UFC world title and wins over some of the greatest fighters in UFC.”

No word yet on whether or not Alvarez will re-sign with UFC, but even in defeat, “The Underground King” is one of the most exciting fighters in the 155-pound division and will no doubt receive a sizable offer to come back.

We hope.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...