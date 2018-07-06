Knockout! Watch Stipe Miocic flatten Daniel Cormier in UFC 226 main event video simulation from EA Sports UFC 3

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, is moving up to the 265-pound division to battle reigning heavyweight titleholder, Stipe Miocic, in this Saturday night’s (July 7, 2018) UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) main event inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That was a terrible idea, based on the EA Sports UFC 3 simulation embedded above, which has Miocic crushing the Olympian by way of punishing punches. Whether or not life imitates art this weekend in “Sin City” remains to be seen, but I’ll be there to say “I told you so.”

