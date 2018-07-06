Video: Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz crash UFC Hall of Fame, get into heated staredown

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champions, Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, were at the promotion’s seventh annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony last night (Thurs., July 5, 2018) inside The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The sources I don’t have and didn’t talk to report that neither “The Iceman” nor “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” were on the official guest list, but hey, they are both residents of the hallowed hall, so I guess they can come and go anytime they please.

Not surprisingly, Liddell and Ortiz had an impromptu face off in front of the step-and-repeat because why turn down an opportunity to promote their fight with so many cameras nearby? The aging veterans will run it back for Golden Boy MMA later this year.

“Knocked out twice and still talking shit?!? What a tool,” Liddell wrote on social media.

