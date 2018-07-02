Johny Hendricks on UFC retirement: I’m over the sport and judges who text during fights

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion Johny Hendricks was among the many fighters who announced his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) last week after a lengthy combat sports career.

For “Bigg Rigg,” walking away from the sport on a two-fight losing streak wasn’t exactly how he envisioned his career ending. And while climbing back was doable — with a few solid victories — these days getting to a championship UFC fight with a consecutive winning streak is just half the battle, as you have to talk a good game, as well.

And that is something Hendricks simply won’t do, as he says he wouldn’t change who he was as a person just to punch his ticket to the big dance again.

“Sometimes it’s not even about how good a fighter you are, it’s about how good you learn to run your mouth. I’m just a southern kid that likes to do something, That’s really the gist of it,” Hendricks said on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show.”

“Then you start throwing in this guy who is doing this, that guy who is doing this, and you know what, for me, it’s not the same sport I wanted to be involved with five or six years ago. It’s changing. I knew it would one day but I would’ve hoped it would be longer than that. Now that it has evolved into what it is, there are some people that are very good at what they do, run their mouth, and I can’t take nothing away from them because that’s the easiest part. So I ask myself, if I wanted to get back to where I was before, could I have done it without running my mouth?”

Johny revealed his contract was indeed up with the promotion but decided not to pursue an extension or go anywhere else.

“Realistically, I’m over it. I’m over the sport. I did my part and I can say I’m out of the MMA world and I don’t have to worry about something else happening,” Hendricks said.

“I’ve been thinking about it, should I give it another shot, should I not? And with that big question being taken away now I felt a lot of relief and I’m feeling really good about my decision. I still get to wake up, I train once a day, I’m still training wrestling, I’m still working out with guys. The only difference is, I don’t have somebody sitting here saying, ‘Oh, you’re walking around at 208 right now, you’re fat, you need to lose weight.’”

One thing Hendricks won’t miss from the fight game are the judges, as he says he’s had more controversial losses than good wins on his resume based on the lack of expertise from the people scoring fights.

“You’re looking at these judges, what do they want?” Hendricks explained. “Now that I am retired, I can say whatever I want, and that’s the beauty of it. What are these refs looking for? Why is it not regulated? In Nevada, why do we have boxing judges doing MMA? They don’t understand jiu-jitsu and why are they in the same arena? We have technology nowadays,” he added

”If I’m sitting here and I’m fighting somebody, and I hit him hard and the crowd goes ‘oh’ but it really wasn’t that hard of a hit, the judges are going to count that as something better,” he added. “I don’t know how many fights I have been to where I’ve sat behind the judge. They are back here texting and not even looking at the fight. Now that I am retired I don’t have to worry about a judge judging my fight the wrong way because he’s pissed off that I called him out.”

Controversial judging and officiating have long been problems in MMA, and yet it seems the issues are something that still aren’t receiving the attention they deserve from the higher ups to prevent them from occurring.

Hendricks leaves the sport with an 18-8 mark, 13-8 inside the Octagon.