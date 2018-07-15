Colby Covington just dropped the fiercest Twitter diss on Nick Diaz

The Colby Covington show has been on a bit of a hiatus since the controversial fighter won the UFC interim welterweight belt at UFC 225 last month - hey, we imagine even Colby needs a break from his shtick from time to time. But Colby came back with a bang earlier today in response to Nick Diaz’s recent angry tweet decrying the recent state of UFC affairs as ‘WWF BS.’

As usual, Colby didn’t hold back. Rather than pointing out as some did that Nick Diaz continues to get opportunities at the very top of the sport due more to his WWE style persona than his 0-2-1 record over the past seven years, Covington went straight for the low blows.

.@nickdiaz209 Holy shit I didn’t know you could tweet from prison? Watch your mouth when youre speaking about the #NattyGOAT. Youre only beating women these days, you ain’t beating anybody relevant you fucking loser. Shut your fucking mouth before I shut it for you... homie! https://t.co/Dc5LJ07h9P — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 15, 2018

”Holy s**t I didn’t know you could tweet from prison?” Colby wrote. “Watch your mouth when you’re speaking about the Natty GOAT. Youre only beating women these days, you ain’t beating anybody relevant you f**king loser. Shut your f**king mouth before I shut it for you ... homie!”

As usual, we’re a bit conflicted about Colby’s tactics. He’s taking a pretty serious domestic abuse case and turning it into Twitter trash talk fodder. Then again, if this was Derrick Lewis doing it, we’d probably all laugh. And doesn’t Nick deserve this kind of heat given the seriousness of the charges?

Related Nick Diaz Just Got Hit With Another Felony Charge

At least in this case Covington is calling out someone hypothetically in his weight class ... not that Nick actually fights any more. And we doubt fans of the Diaz Brothers would even be interested in that fight. Nick doesn’t particularly enjoy fighting wrestlers on account of them pinning him to the mat for decisions, and neither do us fans voting with our wallets.

But who knows. I didn’t want to see Tyron vs. Colby at first, and now I gotta admit I’m intrigued. A few more back and forths, and you can sign me up for Colby vs. Nick ... if it doesn’t go down on the streets before the cage.