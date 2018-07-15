UFC Boise bonuses: Chad Mendes nets himself a much needed $50,000

UFC Boise is now behind us, and I must say it was a pretty entertaining card for a little Fight Night even in potato land, Idaho. Even though the main event between Junior dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov didn’t end in a finish, there was more than enough knockouts running down the card to keep things lively. And while the right people didn’t always win via decision, most of the three round scraps were solid back and forth battles.

But let’s get to the meat, what you’re here for: the $50,000 performance bonuses. Here’s who got them this time:

Fight of the Night: Holobaugh vs. Barcelos

Raoni Barcelos hands out a little five-piece to get the TKO win . pic.twitter.com/fhouxFHNap — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018

Performance of the Night: Niko Price

Niko Price is one bad dude! pic.twitter.com/Q9b7YIR8Vw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018

Performance of the Night: Chad Mendes

There’s no one on the card who needed that bonus more than Mendes, who spent the past two years on the shelf after (he claims) a prescription skin cream led him to fail a USADA drug test. Now Mendes isn’t just back in the featherweight title picture, he’s sitting on a nice little bit of bonus money to boot. Not bad, “Money.”