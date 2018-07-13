We always seem to be talking about a B.J. Penn comeback, don’t we?

Well, believe it or not, the former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion is again talking about a return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA). I guess the fire inside “Prodigy” is back.

While Penn’s legendary resume speaks for itself, the 39-year-old probably shouldn’t fight again. Not only has Penn lost five-straight Octagon appearances, including a decision loss to Dennis Siver back at UFC Fight 112, but he hasn’t tasted victory since knocking out Matt Hughes back in 2010.

No plans have been made for “Prodigy” to make his return to fighting, but the Hawaiian legend still isn’t closing the door on his career.

“I don’t know. You never know,” Penn told reporters last week in Las Vegas (via Severe MMA). “You never know what I’m going to do, but no plans, nothing scheduled.”

If UFC is somehow still in the business of promoting a B.J. Penn fight then who should the aging veteran fight? Considering Penn has been matched up against the likes of Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald, and Frankie Edgar amidst his current five-fight skid, maybe it’s time the promotion gives him an opponent he can actually defeat. That’s all “Prodigy” really wants.

“Give me a guy that I can beat and I’ll come back,” Penn said.

Maybe it’s time to hit up CM Punk.

In all seriousness, Penn shouldn’t be fighting under the UFC banner anymore. But as long as UFC is looking to bolster ratings, even on a “Prelims” card, Penn will be an option to bring back and throw to the lions at 145 or 155 pounds.