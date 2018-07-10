UFC 226 Fight Motion video: Watch ‘Miocic vs Cormier’ highlights in super-slow motion

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was back in action last Saturday night (July 7, 2018) for UFC 226: “Miocic vs. Cormier” in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring Daniel Cormier’s epic championship win over Stipe Miocic in the five-round main event (video).

As with every major pay-per-view (PPV) event, the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has released its special “Fight Motion” video — previously known as “Ghost Cam” — to show you some of the carnage in super-slow motion.

I would recommend you turn the volume down, way down, unless you’re into classic porno music made on a MIDI keyboard circa 1992. Seriously, UFC is owned by WME | IMG and this is the kind of soundtrack we get?

Anyway, you’ll notice the co-main event between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis did not make the cut, which is not surprising when you consider it’s being called one of the worst heavyweight fights of all time.

