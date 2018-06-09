Curtis Blaydes continued his climb up the heavyweight ladder earlier tonight (Sat., June 9, 2018) at UFC 225 from inside United Center in Chicago, Illinois, when he put a brutal stop to former UFC title challenger Alistair Overeem via third-round TKO.

This wasn’t your ordinary TKO finish. Outside of some hard body shots by Overeem, Blaydes dominated the majority of the fight. In the third round, after doing some damage on the feet, Blaydes took Overeem down and proceeded to bust him open with devastating elbows from the top. The referee may have let a few extra shots land before calling the fight and saving a bloodied “Reem.”

Check out the gruesome finish above courtesy of UFC.

With this performance, Blaydes wins his fourth-straight in the rough and tough heavyweight division, beating top-level veterans like Overeem and Mark Hunt in the process. An argument could be made that Blaydes already deserves a title shot, but he’s probably going to have to beat one more guy before taking a shot at UFC gold.

