The steep decline of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans continued earlier tonight (Sat., June 9, 2018) at UFC 225 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from inside United Center in Chicago, Illinois, when “Suga” was put to sleep by a brutal Anthony Smith knee just 53 seconds into their Fight Pass preliminary headliner.

Smith looked great in this fight. It may have lasted under one minute, but he scored some good leg kicks from range before Evans tied the action up inside along the cage. Smith waited for Evans to dip his head before throwing up a nasty knee. Evans got caught, immediately fell backwards to the canvas, and Smith jumped on top for a follow-up punch before the referee pulled him off.

Check out the flashy finish above courtesy of UFC.

With this performance, Smith gets back in the win column in his 205-pound debut after getting finished by middleweight Thiago Santos his last time out. The 29-year-old remains one of the best pure finishers around so it’s going to be interesting to see how far he climb the rather short light heavyweight ladder.

