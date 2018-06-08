Video: Watch ‘scary’ scene as Yoel Romero carried from UFC 225 weigh ins ‘visibly and audibly in pain’

A visibly distraught @YoelRomeroMMA leaves #UFC225 official weigh-ins after missing by .2 pounds for his middleweight title fight. Full results: https://t.co/ep3oYvcl0W pic.twitter.com/HM4kxtGjaC

Not only did Yoel Romero fail to make weight for his UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against Robert Whittaker, “The Soldier of God” had to be carried from the scale after weighing 185.2 on his second attempt.

“Yoel Romero just walked by us, assisted by two members of his team on each side,” veteran reporter Marc Raimondi wrote on Twitter. “He was visibly and audibly in pain. Scary stuff.”

Romero originally came in at 186 pounds but did not have the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights, so the Cuban returned to his weight-cutting ways for another two hours, which no doubt took a toll on his 41-year-old body.

He clearly had some help, but it was too little, too late.

Romero hired Lockhart and Leith on Tuesday to help with the weight cut. Usually they prefer at least 10 days notice but this was a special case. They got him all the way down to .2 over. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 8, 2018

No telling yet if “The Reaper” will make good on this promise or instead agree to battle Romero in what would have to be a three-round non-title fight, or if the interim championship bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington gets promoted to headliner.

Still lots of moving parts to this UFC 225 puzzle.

