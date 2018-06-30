Donald Cerrone was just handed his fourth loss in his last five fights by Leon Edwards last week in Singapore, but “Cowboy” is already looking to get back in the saddle.

In fact, Cerrone was willing to put his potential lightweight return on hold to step up on short notice for an injured Yancy Medeiros and fight fellow training partner Mike Perry at UFC 226 next month in Las Vegas.

While Paul Felder has since filled in for Medeiros for next weekend’s massive International Fight Week card, it’s nice to know Cerrone offered his services yet again despite losing his last fight just seven days ago.

“He’s feeling great [now],” Cerrone’s head coach, Brandon Gibson, told MMA Fighting. “If the fight would have been a day or two later or earlier it probably would have been a much better window to see him perform closer to his best. But that’s not how things get to shake out in the sporting world some days.

“He got the phone call [this week] to fight Mike Perry and he said yes. He’s under a medical suspension right now so it’s kind of off the table. His son hadn’t been born yet. Lindsey was probably having contractions. They were at the hospital and he was like, ‘Hey, do you have time to do this? I’m feeling good. I’m ready. I just came off an awesome camp. Mike’s been training out of JacksonWink but no hard feelings. Let’s go put on a show. I’ll step up.’”

Damn those pesky medical suspensions.

Cerrone, 35, has been one of the most active fighters in UFC since making his debut back in 2011, fighting a whopping 28 times. Currently tied with former UFC champions Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping for the most wins in UFC history (20), “Cowboy” could very well make history the next time he steps inside of the cage.

“I don’t want him fighting five times a year,” Gibson said. “I think those days are over, but he’s always gonna be that ‘I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime’ kind of guy. Some of these, you’ve just got to get up and ride with ‘Cowboy.’ That’s the life he’s gonna live.”

While fight fans won’t get to see Cerrone take on “Platinum” Perry this July, they probably won’t have to wait long for “Cowboy” to return to action.

