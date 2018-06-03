Conor McGregor liked what he saw in Bec Rawlings’ Bare Knuckle FC debut

Bec Rawlings is getting a lot of positive attention from her successful Bare Knuckle FC debut on Saturday night. The former UFC women’s flyweight fighter snapped a four fight losing streak by pummeling her opponent Alma Garcia until the fight was stopped between rounds two and three.

Rawlings felt like she finally got to show people what she’s got, and based on this Instagram comment from Conor McGregor, she impressed the one and only UFC “ChampChamp” as well.

Fight & Aftermath #bareknuckleboxing A post shared by Esther Lin (@allelbows) on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

MMA Fighting’s Esther Lin was in Wyoming to capture Bare Knuckle FC’s first event, and it was one of these photos that McGregor commented on.

Conor McGregor complimenting @allelbows' bare-knuckle photos and Bec Rawlings' bare-knuckle technique on Instagram pic.twitter.com/46g1wVE5ax — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 3, 2018

“Some great shots,” McGregor said. “Photo and fist. Thumb positioned perfectly for a bare fist shot. Zero damage to the paws taken. Great work Bec.”

This is just the latest bit of wisdom McGregor has been sharing via Instagram comments. Earlier in the weekend, he went on a bit of a tear explaining why Tennessee whiskey is bunk and his forthcoming Notorious whiskey is the real deal.