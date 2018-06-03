The action was intense last night (Sat., June 2, 2018) at Bare Knuckle FC live on pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Cheyenne Ice and Events Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

From 18-second knockouts to five-round barn burners, we’ve compiled all of the highlights below. It’s a tremendous hodgepodge of furious uppercuts, overhand rights, bloody faces, and all the bare knuckle fun you can handle.

The sickest finish of the evening went to boxer Sam Shewmaker when he leveled former Bellator MMA fighter Eric Prindle with one overhand right just 18 seconds into the first round. It’s exactly the type of finish you would picture when thinking of bare knuckle boxing.

Bare knuckle boxing veteran Bobby Gunn improved his ridiculous record to 72-0 in a 41-second knockout win over Irineu Beato Costa Jr.. Gunn went to the body early and Costa Jr. immediately went down. The finish looked a little funny, but you can judge for yourself.

Former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings cashed in during a co-main event appearance opposite Alma Garcia, eventually finishing the bout via doctor’s stoppage at the end of the second round.

Former UFC brawler Joey Beltran made an appearance last night in a wild bout with 90-fight MMA veteran Tony Lopez. Beltran battered Lopez early at almost every turn, but a bloody Lopez refused to go away and piled on his own offense in the fourth and the fifth. In the end, it was Beltran who escaped the Fight of the Night candidate with the win.

Hopefully this wasn’t the only time we get to see Bare Knuckle FC. The price tag was well worth it and nearly every fighter showed up to throw heavy bombs. The pace between bouts was really nice, too.

Bare Knuckle FC should be returning this September.

