Former UFC veteran Josh Koscheck officially announces retirement from MMA

Did you hear the one about the professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter retiring from the hurt business?

Well it happened for the fourth time this week, as former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title contender Josh Koscheck officially announced his retirement from the sport after a lengthy career.

“Kos” broke it all down to Luke Thomas (via BJPenn.com):

“That is true [I am officially retired]. And I don’t think I’ve ever said that. Who knows, you never know. I may come back someday but you know, the biggest thing about my mixed martial arts career…it just didn’t go the way I wanted. It’s almost like you just kind of lose it. And it pains me to say that. It really truly pains me as a fighter. Because I have a big ego, everybody that steps inside that cage has a big ego and their confidence and things of that nature. But I…truly didn’t have it. I couldn’t go out there and compete with these young guys. I felt great in the gym, I was in great shape. I don’t think I was ever in better shape than when I was at 38-39 and obviously 40. But just didn’t have it.”

Koscheck now Joins Rashad Evans, Johny Hendricks and Felipe Arantes as the latest fighters to call it a career in the span of four days.

Having competed 14 years in mixed martial ats (MMA) Koscheck got his big break as one of the original members of season one of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). He went onto compete inside the Octagon a whopping 25 times, defeating the likes of Diego Sanchez, Anthony Johnson, Paul Daley and Matt Hughes, just to name a few.

In his lone shot at a UFC world title, Koscheck lost a unanimous decision to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124 back in 2010. After that defeat, Josh couldn’t find his groove, dropping five of seven inside the eight walled cage including his last fight contests for the promotion. He went on to compete for Bellator MMA in 2017, but suffered a first round knockout loss to Mauricio Alonso, bringing his losing streak to six.

In the end, Josh ended his combat career with a 17-11 mark.