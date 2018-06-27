Ronda Rousey Twizzlers commercial — ‘Rowdy’ can’t be serious (Video)

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, is known to mixed martial arts (MMA) fans for being super serious, whether it comes to staredowns, media appearances, and in-cage performances.

But not even the mighty “Rowdy” can keep a straight face when someone starts poking her with a red Twizzler, evidenced by the new licorice commercial embedded above.

While she’s pretty much done with combat sports, Rousey can be seen flourishing under the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) banner, where she continues to get glowing reviews for her mat work.

In addition, the Olympian will be returning to UFC next month to be inducted into the promotion’s hall of fame. Rousey is being recognized as a trailblazer for women’s MMA and is widely-considered to be the reason we have multiple weight classes for the next generation of female fighters.

Outside of that, you can catch Rousey at the movies for Mile 22.