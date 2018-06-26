These Bellator MMA staredowns prove Gegard Mousasi is too big for Rory MacDonald (Video)

Here we go again.... pic.twitter.com/cJpOwwYo9I

Bellator MMA welterweight titleholder, Rory MacDonald, will move up in weight to challenge reigning middleweight kingpin, Gegard Mousasi, in the Sept. 29, 2018 main event inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., as part of Viacom’s new streaming deal on DAZN.

Related Machida Could Make Bellator Debut This Fall

Judging by these staredowns, I’d say “Red King” looks every bit like a 170-pounder, which could be a disadvantage when you consider “The Dreamcatcher” held gold at 205 pounds and also scored wins over hulking heavyweights like Mark Hunt, among others.

Watch the video below:

Also coming face-to-face at today’s Bellator MMA press conference were longtime rivals Quinton Jackson and Wanderlei Silva. While there was definitely some words exchanged, things remained civil (for now).

Have a look:

More on that do-over here.

Bellator MMA’s Sept. 29 show is expected to kickoff the opening round of the promotion’s eight-man welterweight grand prix, featuring Paul Daley, Michael Page, and Jon Fitch, just to name a few.

Expect more Bellator MMA fight card announcements in the coming weeks.