Rampage Jackson will end up dying when he tries to bang with Wanderlei Silva on Sept. 29

Bellator MMA has asked Wanderlei Silva and Quinton Jackson to face off for a fourth time when the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion holds a yet-to-be-named combat sports event this September in California.

Let’s hope someone close to “Rampage” has a eulogy ready.

“Wanderlei has many weapons to beat Quinton Jackson,” coach Andre Dida told MMA Fighting. “Every time Quinton Jackson tried to break Wanderlei standing, Wanderlei went there and broke him. He always tries to go toe-to-toe and ends up dying. Wanderlei has heavy hands. He touches and the guy goes down.”

They last fought at UFC 92 back in late 2008, with “Rampage” scoring a first-round knockout.

A lot has changed between then and now. Jackson (37-13) turned 40 this month while Silva (35-13-1, 1 NC) hits 42 in July. Both are coming off decision losses to fellow UFC import Chael Sonnen, who now moves on to fight Fedor Emelianenko later this year.

Early predictions?