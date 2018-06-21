Cris Cyborg conspiring with WWE stars to help take down Ronda Rousey

Worked shoot?

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, has been laying waste to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) roster ever since she made her WrestleMania debut back in April.

So how can the pro wrestling “Divas” contend with a real life mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter? By employing the services of another combat sports powerhouse in the form of UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

“Let me know Alexa Bliss if you need help training Judo takedown and armbar defense,” the Brazilian wrote on Twitter. Bliss was smashed by Rousey on Monday Night RAW, leading to a suspension of 30 days.

Her response:

Thanks ! I’ll let you know #ChampsHelpingChamps — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 21, 2018

Cyborg has a long history with Rousey, which started when the “Rowdy” one was still plying her trade under the UFC banner. At the time, that was the biggest fight to make in the women’s division, and perhaps all of MMA, but this happened first.

And this happened second.