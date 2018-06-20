Surprise! UFC lightweight Nate Diaz is now a father

Gotta admit, didn’t see this one coming.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight, Nate Diaz, who sometimes moonlights as a welterweight when the money (and opponent) are right, is now the proud father of a baby girl after his longtime girlfriend, Misty Brown, gave birth back on June 6 in California.

That’s according to TMZ Sports.

Diaz, 33, has compiled a 19-11 record in mixed martial arts (MMA), but hasn’t competed since his unanimous decision loss to Conor McGregor at the UFC 202 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2016 (more on that here).

In his time away from combat sports, Diaz has been linked to everyone from reigning welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (and his house) to former middleweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre, the latter of which was the brainchild of promotion president Dana White.

Turns out the Las Vegas fight boss was just super thirsty, so he instead went to drink from this fountain.