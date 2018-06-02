By far the weirdest finish last night at UFC: Utica, was flyweight Jarred Brooks going for a slam and knocking himself silly instead. His opponent, Jose Torres, wasted no time turning around and finishing him. Brooks, who goes by “The Monkey God”, wants Torres to know the only person who beat him, was himself.

@ShortyTorres125 your lucky that I knocked myself out and you didn't do shit to me that whole fight . Just seen your after fight interview well played but if we run that shit back I beat you 9 times out of 10 and the only time you do is me kOing my self! — Jarred Brooks (@The_monkeygod) June 2, 2018

The first round of the bout had been going Brooks’ way, but there is no undoing the finish.

WHAT!? @shortytorres125 just earned one of the wildest KO finishes you'll ever see!#UFCUtica pic.twitter.com/qoBBnbI9f0 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 1, 2018

As much as Brooks wants, he can’t claw back time.

Hopefully the error doesn’t affect Brooks’ UFC run; he is now 1-2 in the UFC, but had racked up a 13-0 record prior to a split decision loss and now this.