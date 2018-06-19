Manager: Conor McGregor just 2-2 over his last four fights, won’t get UFC title shot

If I may plagiarize Stetsasonic for a moment, Conor McGregor coach Owen Roddy is talkin’ all that jazz about UFC title shots, insisting that a late fall showdown against reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is “brewing up nicely.”

“Conor wants the biggest fights that he can possibly have and I think, at the moment, Khabib seems to be that guy,” he told MMAnytt. “I’m sure it’s just down to the right negotiations but yeah, I think it is building.”

I guess “The Eagle” wasn’t CC’d on the Email.

“Let’s make this clear the guy is 2-2 in his last 4 fights,” manager Ali Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter. “What do you have to gain but money? BIG DRAMA SHOW Khabib doesn’t think he deserves it.”

Please, don’t broke bus!

McGregor won’t be eligible to compete until he cuts a deal with Brooklyn prosecutors next month in New York, which is expected to keep “Notorious” out of jail after last April’s bus attack, retaliation for this.

And as far as title shots go, we still have to figure out what to do with “Wolverine.”