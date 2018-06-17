Jon Jones opens as heavy betting favorite over Brock Lesnar

The MMA world may want to see Brock Lesnar take on Jon Jones, but they certainly aren’t giving Brock much of a chance against the troubled GOAT contender. Talk of a fight between Jones and Lesnar has been heating up alongside rumors Lesnar will be returning to the UFC at the end of the year, and now we have odds from sportsbook Bodova on the speculative superfight:

Jon Jones: -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar: +260 (13/5)

That means betting $100 bucks on Lesnar would win you an extra $260. Betting $100 on Jones would only earn you $28.57 more. The odds certainly back up the general sentiment amongst MMA fans that Jones would clean Lesnar’s clock regardless of the size difference. While these aren’t Rousey at her peak odds, you don’t see close fights straying outside of the +/- 100s.

But just because we’ve got odds for this fight doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. Jon Jones is still in USADA limbo as he faces up to four years for his second drug test failure under the current testing regime. The UFC is reportedly angling to have Brock compete for a title shot against the winner of UFC 226’s Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier heavyweight title fight. So we wouldn’t bet on Jones vs. Lesnar coming together just yet ... if it does, though, maybe bet on Jones.