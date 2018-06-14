Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington, captured the substitute strap with a unanimous decision win over ex-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

Now that “Chaos” reigns supreme — kinda/sorta — his sister Candace is joining him in post-fight callouts of reigning division kingpin Tyron Woodley, whose beef with Covington began long before the title was in play.

“There are still gonna be haters, ‘Oh well you didn’t do this right, you didn’t do that right,’” Covington said backstage (1:03 mark). ”Now we got a belt, now what do you have to say? Now we’re coming after Woodley, there’s no stopping us now. Absolutely not.”

Ahem ... Ollie & Jerry, if you would please.

Woodley recently returned from shoulder surgery and is expected to be cleared for competition as soon as next month. No question the promotion will be looking to book this title unification bout sooner, rather than later, assuming both fighters can agree to terms.

