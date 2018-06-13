Jon Jones and his ‘little legs’ break down potential Brock Lesnar UFC super fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White recently revealed he was actively pursuing a potential blockbuster Heavyweight showdown between former division champion Brock Lesnar and ex-Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones.

Of course, both men are still under suspension courtesy of United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), but that won’t stop White and Co. from trying to get the wheels in motion for when the two heavy-hitters gear up for a mixed martial arts (MMA) return.

And it hasn’t prevented “Bones” from breaking down scenarios should he ever find himself face-to-face with the WWE Superstar. Jones took to Twitter to field questions from fans regarding a Lesnar bout and to break down his advantages.

I feel like he would have the upper hand in strength but I would have the upper hand in muscle endurance https://t.co/Cs8PcQq3WY — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2018

Having been taken down only by Alexander Gustafsson throughout his career, Jones knows the dangers Lesnar poses when it comes to the wrestling deportment, as well as the potential disadvantages his legs will give him come fight night.

Getting there, however, will he half the battle for Brock.

Oh he would have an extremely high chance if I allowed him to get around my little legs. I try not to let people get in on deep shots let alone finish them. Gus got my ass good, we’ll timed https://t.co/LIbHT7vGn8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2018

Jones is looking to avoid a lengthy suspension from USADA -- which could go up to four years — for his second violation. But according to his manager, the possibility of sitting out for an extended period hasn’t stopped the former 205-pound champion from improving on his already-dangerous repertoire.

Brock, meanwhile, is under a new WWE contract but does have the option to come back to MMA for another one-off if he chooses to do so. And since a fight against “Bones” means pitting two of the biggest box office stars UFC has ever had against one another in the headlining bout, it’s safe to assume Lesnar will take the bait.

Be careful what you wish for.