Dana White won’t let Mike Jackson fight Artem Lobov because it ‘might be the first death in UFC’

You know it’s bad when a 13-14 fighter who is 2-4 inside the Octagon is so far above your skill level that to fight him would end in certain death.

That appears to be “The Truth” for Mike Jackson, who called for a “Russian Hammer” fight after disposing of CM Punk at the UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Saturday night in Chicago, Illinois, while drawing the ire of promotion president Dana White in the process.

“Artem might kill him,” White told reporters at the UFC 225 post-fight press conference (watch it). “That might be the first death in the UFC. I think that’s a bad fight for Mike Jackson and I think Mike Jackson needs to go back to being a reporter or doing whatever the hell he did before he goofed around [on Saturday night].”

Not sure why everyone is suddenly so fixated on death.

Jackson (1-1) captured a fairly one-sided decision over the former WWE superstar but did himself no favors by taunting his opponent and showboating throughout the match. The part-time reporter denies “carrying” Punk but White wasn’t convinced and told the MMA media “The Truth” will not get another UFC fight.

Two men enter, both men leave.