Tyron Woodley vows to ‘take the life’ of Colby Covington, draw lifetime ban from UFC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, was still fighting for Strikeforce back in 2010, so he probably missed that time when Frank Mir told the mainstream media that he wanted Brock Lesnar to become the first mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter to die from Octagon-related injuries.

That stuff doesn’t go over too well in the age of outrage.

Not that it stopped Woodley (18-3-1) from issuing his own death threats after getting called out by Colby Covington last weekend in Chicago. That’s where “Chaos” captured the interim strap by turning away Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC 225 co-main event and set up a title unification bout for “The Chosen One” later this year.

“I ain’t never in my life, I ain’t never in my career, I ain’t never in my existence as an adult human being wanted to fuck somebody up so bad, beat somebody so bad, embarrass somebody so bad, end his career so bad, take his life so bad — and I don’t even say that figuratively,” Woodley told his social media followers (transcribed by MMA Fighting).

“Literally, I’m gonna try to hurt him so fucking bad they’re never gonna want to let me fight in the UFC again, that’s a fact.”

That’s no way to treat a loyal patriot!

Woodley has been out of action since last July’s tepid title defense against 170-pound grappler Demian Maia. During that time, the king of the welterwhiners underwent shoulder surgery and watched from the sidelines as Covington (14-1) turned away both Maia and Dos Anjos.

No telling yet when Woodley and Covington will finally hook ‘em up, but all signs point to a late fall/early winter showdown. Until then, expect a lot more trash talk from these two bitter rivals.