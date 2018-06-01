Colby Covington will hunt down, confront ‘biased’ Joe Rogan at UFC 225

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight contender, Colby Covington, isn’t known for his face-to-face confrontations. At least not when it comes to fellow 170-pound bruiser Kamaru Usman, as “Chaos” took the vow of silence when tracked down by “The Nigerian Nightmare” at this press conference.

But maybe that’s because Usman is an actual cage fighter and not The Karate Kid, which probably makes it easier for Covington to confront longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan when they blow into the “Windy City” later this month.

“His little mouth was trying to run and say things when he shouldn’t have an opinion,” Covington told BJPenn.com Radio. “You’ve never been in an Octagon, you don’t have any experience fighting. He thinks he has a say in everything and he’s a biased announcer as it is.”

“Just because you do these little Tae Kwon Do tournaments and you can’t even get first place in those, doesn’t mean you can come talk to the ‘King of Chaos,’ AKA the new welterweight king on June 9th. I got something to say to him and I’m going to say something when I see him face-to-face in Chicago.”

The hunter is about to become the hunted.

Covington has an issue with the way Rogan was talking about Jon Jones. The part-time funnyman warned “Chaos” that stories like this might get him into trouble with “Bones,” who is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in all of mixed martial arts (MMA).

I guess we’ll see if Covington makes good on his word, though he might be too busy trying to fend off fellow welterweight contender Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on June 9 in Chicago, Illinois.

