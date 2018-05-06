Nick Diaz doubts Conor McGregor has ‘the formula’ to beat Khabib

Cris Cyborg wasn’t the only big MMA fighter who turned up in Carson, California to watch Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan (watch the finish here). Elusive UFC star Nick Diaz was also in attendance, and boxing reporter Elie Seckbach got his thoughts on who’d win between Conor McGregor and his new arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“That’s going to be a tough fight for both people,” Diaz said “There is a lot of pressure for one guy. Khabib’s supposed to win. Because a guy like Conor, it takes a long time to develop a formula to deal with someone like Georges St-Pierre or Khabib. There’s a certain formula you have to use. You can’t just lay on your back. You have to turn over and you have to know how to deal with stuff.”

Diaz sounds like he’s leaning more towards Khabib’s next level wrestling being too much for McGregor. Nick would know a bit about the nullifying effects of next level wrestling too, as he lost his fight to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 153 way back in 2013. ‘Laying on his back’ is an accurate way to describe why he lost the decision, but we don’t think McGregor will spend much time working his jitz on the mat (prove us wrong, Dillon Danis!).

The question is can he get back up onto his feet? Diaz certainly has his doubts and so do we. Now we just have to wait until the inevitable superfight to find out for sure.