Following up the efforts of bigger brother Fedor, Alexander Emelianenko put a brutal stop to former UFC heavyweight contender Gabriel Gonzaga earlier today (Sat., May 5, 2018) at RCC: Russian Cagefighting Championship 2 from Yekaterinburg, Russia, when he toppled the Brazilian via second-round TKO (punches and knee).

While Emelianenko’s finish took much longer than Fedor’s 48-second knockout over Frank Mir last weekend, the Russian heavyweight looked great. Gonzaga was making his first professional appearance since leaving the sport behind in April of 2016, but he’s still a heavy-handed veteran capable of doing damage on the feet and certainly on the ground.

Once Emelianenko was able to create space on the feet and keep the fight standing he started to catch Gonzaga with some really good shots. Gonzaga got backed up into the cage and began to shell up right before Emelianenko landed one final knee that crumbled the Brazilian to the canvas.

Check out the memorable TKO finish above courtesy of Zombie Prophet.

With this performance, Emelianenko extends his current win streak to four. All of those victories have come by way of first or second-round TKO. The 36-year-old has looked tremendous since returning to the sport in 2017 after doing over a year in prison and should continue to do serious damage overseas.