No matter where you look in the vast space of mixed martial arts (MMA), UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington seems to be rubbing someone the wrong way.

If he’s not ruining blockbuster movies with the click of a button, he’s calling out fellow fighters of all shapes and sizes. The “Chaos” simply doesn’t stop.

Earlier this week, the brash welterweight added to his growing list of enemies when he took aim at UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. Yes, the guy actually fired shots at Joe Rogan.

Apparently he took offense to Rogan’s recent comments about Covington verbally attacking former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Rogan mentioned that Covington may want to watch his words because one day Jones could be standing right in front of him looking to retaliate.

“Jon Jones is going to be in front of you one day,” Rogan said during a recent episode of the JRE MMA Show. “You’ve got to be careful, watch your fucking words. You’re going to get slapped in the face by a guy who can kill you with his hands. That’s a bad move.”

“I get what Colby’s doing,” Rogan continued. “He’s making a lot of noise and trying to do business. And if you fight him, you’re going to make a lot of money, because a lot of people are going to come and see him get his ass kicked.”

In response to Rogan’s comments, Covington had the following to say during a recent interview with BJPenn.com Radio:

“I think Joe Rogan should worry about what he’s saying about me because we might just meet face to face soon in the near future. He might be commentating that Chicago card, so that’s kind of hypocritical of him to say something like that because when he’s talking about me, we might be face to face. I might just have to slap him.”

I guess Covington has never seen this video before.

In all seriousness, Rogan probably doesn’t want any part of Covington, just like Covington probably doesn’t want to slap Rogan. But if the two cross paths next month for Covington’s interim welterweight title fight with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in Chicago, Illinois, things could get interesting.