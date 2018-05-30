Video: ‘Mountain’ from Game of Thrones unimpressed with Conor McGregor’s trash talk — ‘Bring me some shorts and put us in a cage’

In late 2015, when Conor McGregor was gearing up to challenge Jose Aldo for the featherweight strap in the UFC 194 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, video was released of the “Notorious” striker sparring with that giant guy who plays “Mountain” on Game of Thrones.

Watch their showdown here.

As you might expect from the “Notorious” trash talker, McGregor claims to have “folded” the 6’9”, 400-pound bruiser, who was good enough to clomp around the gym in his blue jeans and dress shoes.

But it sounds like he could have crushed the tiny Irishman at any moment.

“Bring me some shorts and put us in a cage, I’ll fight again,” the strongman told Off The Ball. “I had him a few times, but I just didn’t want to break him. I was like, ‘Fuck this, I’m not going to run after this small guy!’ He’s running around, you know? I don’t have cardio for running around after small guys.”

That’s not the sort of “freak show” UFC is used to.

No word yet on when McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon after surrendering his lightweight strap, but the promotion indicated that “Notorious” won’t receive any offers until after his June 14 court date in New York.

