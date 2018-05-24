Fan outrage gets Mackenzie Dern booted from official UFC rankings

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) made a few modifications to its official rankings this week, and two of the biggest changes came from fighters who did not compete at UFC Chile last weekend on FOX Sports 1.

Kamaru Usman is up, Demian Maia is down, for those of you who care about what’s happening in the 170-pound weight class.

The bigger story is Mackenzie Dern getting booted from the strawweight list, following fan (and fighter) backlash over her inability to make the 115-pound limit for her fight against Amanda Bobby Cooper at UFC 224 earlier this month in Brazil, yet earning a spot among the division’s elite anyway.

I think the rankings board got the message.

Elsewhere on the charts, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum lost his place in the heavyweight line up — and a possible main event in Moscow — after failing a drug test with United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Here’s how the rankings work, courtesy of UFC.com:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, *NR = Not previously ranked).

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Stipe Miocic

3 Conor McGregor

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Tony Ferguson

12 Amanda Nunes

13 Robert Whittaker

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas



FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis +1

8 Alexandre Pantoja +4

9 Brandon Moreno -2

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Ben Nguyen -2

12 Matheus Nicolau -1

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov



BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Bryan Caraway

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Cody Stamann

12 Rob Font

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Mirsad Bektic

12 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1

13 Myles Jury +1

14 Dooho Choi +1

15 Calvin Kattar *NR



LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier



WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Robbie Lawler +1

3 Colby Covington

5 Kamaru Usman +2

6 Demian Maia -1

7 Jorge Masvidal -1

8 Darren Till

9 Neil Magny

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Leon Edwards

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Lyoto Machida

9 Brad Tavares +1

11 Uriah Hall

12 Thiago Santos

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

14 Paulo Costa

15 Elias Theodorou *NR



LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Ovince Saint Preux

7 Mauricio Rua

9 Corey Anderson

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Dominick Reyes *NR

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Tyson Pedro -2

15 Gian Villante -1



HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis +1

6 Mark Hunt +1

7 Marcin Tybura +1

8 Andrei Arlovski +1

9 Aleksei Oleinik +1

10 Stefan Struve +1

11 Tai Tuivasa +1

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov +1

13 Justin Willis +1

14 Junior Dos Santos +1

15 Junior Albini *NR

WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez +3

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso -2

12 Randa Markos -1

13 Nina Ansaroff +1

14 Joanne Calderwood -1

15 Angela Hill *NR



WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Katlyn Chookagian

6 Barb Honchak +1

7 Liz Carmouche +1

8 Roxanne Modafferi -2

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee *NR

13 Mara Romero Borella -1

14 Paige VanZant -1

15 Montana De La Rosa -1



WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Irene Aldana

12 Lucie Pudilova

13 Sarah Moras

14 Lina Lansberg

15 Gina Mazany

There you have it.

You can expect these standings to change -- particularly in the welterweight division -- in roughly one week, as the promotion is set to uncork its UFC Fight Night 130: “Thompson vs. Till” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sun., May 27, 2018 inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England (more on that fight card here).

For even more upcoming UFC events click here.