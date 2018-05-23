Conor McGregor and his F—K YOU tie react to UFC-ESPN deal

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 22, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) struck a broadcasting deal with ESPN this week, one that will pay $1.5 billion across five years and remove the world’s biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion from the FOX network in 2019.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor, all decked out in his FUCK YOU tie in the photo above, appears to be a fan of the network change, which brings 30 UFC events to the “worldwide leader in sports.”

The irony of this tweet is that we’ll never see McGregor headline a UFC on ESPN event, unless “Notorious” somehow drops three straight fights and loses his ability to move the pay-per-view (PPV) needle.

Then again, it’s easy to remain undefeated when you don’t compete and McGregor (21-3) hasn’t seen the inside of the Octagon since Nov. 2016. He’s expected to return later this year assuming this mess gets cleaned up before then.