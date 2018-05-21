Free fight! Darren Till arrives, torches Cowboy Cerrone in Poland (Video)

Longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight-turned-welterweight contender, Donald Cerrone, never heard of Darren Till, probably because “Cowboy” was too busy eating candy and driving his RV to watch tape on his UFC Gdansk opponent.

Then this happened.

No question Cerrone can identify Till moving forward, as can the rest of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world, after the beating that was handed down last October in Poland. The victory was good enough to push the English striker into a FOX Sports 1 main event in his own backyard.

Till (16-0-1) will collide with former division No. 1 contender, Stephen Thompson (14-2-1), in the UFC Fight Night 130 main event this Sunday (May 27, 2018) inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

And judging by what we’ve seen in the embedded video above, this won’t be a walk in the park for “Wonderboy,” who is coming off an injury to this thumbs. A win for Till could put him in contention for the 170-pound title, right behind the winner of this fight.

And most likely ahead of this sour grape.