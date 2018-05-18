This is astonishing.

Not because former UFC and current Bellator heavyweight Frank Mir was mixed up in today’s huge weigh-in rumpus, alongside veteran MMA referee Herb Dean, but rather because there were 86 ACB events prior to this one.

Who the hell are these people?

A quick Google search tells me the promotion is Absolute Championship Berkut, and suddenly I remember its that Russian group who aligned with Mir to start promoting fights in the United States.

And Mir will be competing for them this August across the pond, per Jim Edwards, before rejoining the ranks of Bellator MMA.

“I would like to get a fight in with the ACB before that, so I can just get more time in clocked under me so I can get my timing back on for fighting,” Mir said.

Probably a good idea after this.

The combatants involved in today’s dust-up were Robert Whiteford and Kane Mousah, who collide in the ACB featherweight main event tomorrow night (May 19, 2018) inside Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

See what all the fuss is about at the official ACB website by clicking here.