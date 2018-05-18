Video: This Shinya Aoki submission at ONE ‘Unstoppable Dreams’ is just ridiculous

ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor stadium on Friday (May 18, 2018) for its “Unstoppable Dreams” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by the strawweight rematch between Angela Lee and Mei Yamaguchi.

In main card action, Japanese submission standout Shinya Aoki got back into the win column with a ridiculous triangle choke over Rasul Yakhyaev. The victory gives “Tobikan Judan” 40 wins against eight losses with 25 submissions.

Aoki, 35, has more submission wins than most fighters have total fights.

No telling what’s next for the lightweight grappler, but it’s kind of a shame we never got to see him in UFC. Aoki split a pair of fights under the Strikeforce banner back when Scott Coker and Co. were co-promoting, but it appears the stateside ship has long since sailed.

Elsewhere on the ONE: “Unstoppable Dreams” fight card, Eduard Folayang topped Kharun Atlangeriev by unanimous decision, while Amir Khan put down Sung Jong Lee by way of technical knockout.