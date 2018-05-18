Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Chuck Liddell should just have kept Jon Jones out of his mouth. Jones is a sociopathic savage who has no issues calmly and clinically hurting people- both in the cage, and on social media.

Which is exactly what he did today, the finishing blow being this classic meme of Liddell looking like he’s on ... something.

i’m done with all this Internet bullshit for the time being, if you have something else to say to me I’ve already invited you down to Albuquerque. Take care old man Ladelle pic.twitter.com/vf1bhXqTdK — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2018

But, that wasn’t Jonny Bones’ only salvo. He also hit Chuck with this line about Liddell being “far from innocent.” Coupled with the GIF, it’s clear Jones is implying that he isn’t the only one to have been snorting coke.

@ChuckLiddell Brother I don’t have to be retired to be a legend first of all. And you talking to me about conducting my life outside the cage is just hysterical. Chuck we all know you’re far from innocent. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2018

He also took aim at Chuck’s record before retirement, reminding the 48-year-old former UFC champion why he retired in the first place. Also, now we know Jones uses T-Mobile.

@ChuckLiddell and as far as you teaching me how to “really fight” pic.twitter.com/ygzcDsBwMf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2018

Let’s hope this fight never happens in real life because the beatdown online has been severe enough.

Insomnia

Roy Nelson training with Francis Ngannou must be interesting — and entertaining — to watch.

Happy birthday, Alistair Overeem!

Matt Brown shouted out this inspiring guy, who, yes, is more badass than you are.

Excellent submission:

Excellent submission defense training:

Cody Stamman and Aljamain Sterling have been bickering on social media for a long time now. They need to just fight it out.

Back to “levels” Who has 3 Ufc Fights and beat #7 ‍♂️. Who has 10 Ufc Fights and hasn’t beat one person currently ranked in the top 15 @FunkMaster_UFC #facts Losing Big Fights doesn’t put you on a different level than anyone. — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) May 17, 2018

Rampage’s caption here ...

Donald Cerrone wakesurfing with anyone and anything who will get on a board with him is one of my favorite things on social media.

Mackenzie Dern sparring is interesting and it’s obvious her athletic ability is going to take her far even without a crazy work ethic.

If you got knocked out as hard as Henry Cejudo got knocked out by Demetrious Johnson, maybe you want to cool it with the trash talk a little bit, because “Mighty Mouse” is always going to have comebacks like this:

A post shared by As Shopped As It Gets (@as_shopped_as_it_gets_) on May 17, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

Angela Hill is consistently entertaining online, but she still can’t book consistent fights.

At this rate we’ll be entering a nuclear holocaust before one of these part-time strawweights agree to fight me. #UFC #Fallout #FightersFight pic.twitter.com/N6uMAydaWq — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 17, 2018

Slips, Rips, Cool Clips

When the overhand connects:

Fumiya just gets into fun fights.

Fumiya involved in another fun scrap, but a counter left hook by Yuto Shinohara sent him crashing to the canvas in R2. Ref stepped in before it got worse. #Krush88 pic.twitter.com/7sOdHH9FNb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 17, 2018

Jordan Burroughs is a monster!

Regional MMA can be amazing stuff.

These kickboxing matches are worth the watch if you have the time (You have the time).

Since I was talking about them with @johnjoeoregan this week end, here are the fights I credit for my love of kickboxing, Samir "Petit Prince" Mohamed vs Kamel Jemel I and II. https://t.co/N1A4MRvC3x — Lucas Bourdon (@lucas_bourdon) May 17, 2018

The rematch. I still rate those as my favorite fights ever. https://t.co/tieaIqnwCY — Lucas Bourdon (@lucas_bourdon) May 17, 2018

Podcasts and Video

Andrew Richardson’s pro debut, Episode 3! Follow MMA Mania on Youtube

The selfsame Andrew Richardson explains Kamaru Usman’s power punches:

Random Land

Either this is satire, or this guy told on himself in an extreme way:

No one has fucked up harder than this person pic.twitter.com/wn024Ldgr6 — Bryan Menegus (@BryanDisagrees) May 17, 2018

This ostrich could have caught them easily:

This ostrich chased these bikers downhill — and their friend filmed the whole thing pic.twitter.com/cYV5GfIc5E — The Dodo (@dodo) May 17, 2018

