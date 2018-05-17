There were a couple of key changes in the promotion’s official rankings list after last weekend’s UFC 224 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which took place last Sat. night (May 12, 2018) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Raquel Pennington and Ronaldo Souza both dropped a few spots after getting turned away by Amanda Nunes and Kelvin Gastelum, respectively. “Rocky” dropped two spots to No. 4 while “Jacare” fell three places to No. 5.

Elsewhere on the list, strawweight grappling phenom Mackenzie Dern made her debut on the 115-pound chart after submitting Amanda Bobby Cooper, though I did wish the UFC rankings panel had a sense of humor and listed her at flyweight after her epic (and costly) scale fail.

Here’s how the rankings work, courtesy of UFC.com:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, *NR = Not previously ranked).

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Stipe Miocic

3 Conor McGregor

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Tony Ferguson

12 Amanda Nunes

13 Robert Whittaker

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas



FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 John Moraga

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Wilson Reis

9 Ben Nguyen

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Matheus Nicolau

12 Alexandre Pantoja

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov



BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Bryan Caraway

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Cody Stamann

12 Rob Font

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Mirsad Bektic +1

12 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1

13 Myles Jury +2

14 Dooho Choi

15 Calvin Kattar *NR



LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier



WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Darren Till

9 Neil Magny

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Leon Edwards

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold +1

3 Chris Weidman +1

4 Kelvin Gastelum +1

5 Jacare Souza -3

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Lyoto Machida +3

10 Brad Tavares

11 Uriah Hall

12 Antonio Carlos Junior +1

12 Thiago Santos +1

14 Paulo Costa +1

15 Elias Theodorou *NR



LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Mauricio Rua

7 Ovince Saint Preux

9 Corey Anderson

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Gian Villante

15 Jordan Johnson



HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Fabricio Werdum

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Mark Hunt -1

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Andrei Arlovski

10 Aleksei Oleinik

11 Stefan Struve

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Shamil Abdurakhimov

14 Justin Willis +1

15 Junior Dos Santos *NR

WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Alexa Grasso

10 Cortney Casey

11 Randa Markos

12 Tatiana Suarez

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Nina Ansaroff

15 Mackenzie Dern *NR



WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Katlyn Chookagian

6 Roxanne Modafferi -1

7 Barb Honchak

8 Liz Carmouche

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Paige VanZant

14 Montana De La Rosa

15 Rachael Ostovich



WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira +2

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington -2

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Irene Aldana

12 Lucie Pudilova

13 Sarah Moras

14 Lina Lansberg

15 Gina Mazany

There you have it.

You can expect these standings to change -- particularly in the welterweight division -- in roughly one week, as the promotion is set to uncork its UFC Fight Night 129: “Maia vs. Usman” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., May 19, 2018 inside Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile (more on that fight card here).

For even more upcoming UFC events click here.