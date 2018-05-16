Henry Cejudo — like everyone else before him -- came up short in his bid to dethrone longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 197 back in 2016.

But the powerhouse wrestler hasn’t lost confidence in himself and is adamant he will be the one to dethrone the record-setting champion if and when he gets another opportunity to do so. In doing so, Cejudo looks to usher in a new era in the division which will have an active champion who can actually sell pay-per-views (PPV).

Cejudo took “Mighty Mouse” to task on a recent social media post.

@MightyMouseUFC

1)Lowest PPV in UFC history✅

2)Lowest Title fight gate✅

3)play video games all day✅

4)Haven’t fought for 8 months ✅

5)great fighter but nobody cares to watch him and I will kill the mouse @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 16, 2018

Johnson was previously linked to a potential duper fight against current UFC Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, but the much-talked about scrap never saw the light of day as UFC opted to book a Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt rematch at UFC 227.

Demetrious, meanwhile, is recuperating from shoulder surgery and could be back in action later this year. And while he was also rumored to be defending his 135-pound title against Cejudo, that fight was also never realized.

But judging by the current division landscape, Cejudo could very well get another crack at trapping “Mighty Mouse” and the chance to back up his words.