UFC 225: CM Punk responds to ‘outraged’ fans miffed over PPV placement

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Phil Brooks, billed as “CM Punk” because stage names are still a thing, will make his mixed martial arts (MMA) return at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) event next month in Chicago, Illinois.

As you might expect, some combat sports fans are OUTRAGED over the televised line up after learning that Brooks, who was clowned in his Octagon debut back in late 2016, earned a premium spot on the fight card over more established, deserving stars like ex-champion Holly Holm.

“If it was up to me, I’d be first fight on Fight Pass,” Brooks wrote on social media. “Don’t matter to me. Fans like to be outraged by stuff that doesn’t matter.”

According to this former world champion, landing a spot on the FOX Sports 1 “Prelims” is actually more advantageous to a fighter’s brand, so “The Preacher’s Daughter” may still come out ahead. Well, at least in the eyes of the chiselers who don’t like to pony up 60 clams for the PPV but still want their MMA fix.

Brooks, hailing from “The Windy City,” faces welterweight MMA reporter Mike Jackson (0-1).