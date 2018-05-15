Trying to get Nate Diaz to accept a fight to return to the Octagon has proven to be a tough nut to crack, according to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White, who revealed the Stockton slugger has turned down fights left and right over the last two years.

But, don’t worry, he’s still got a job with UFC ... unlike this guy.

One man who’s been calling for a showdown against Diaz for a while now is former Lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, who once claimed the Stockton scrapper was only looking for a trilogy bout against Conor McGregor, which would bring in the most money.

And even though that theory has since been squashed by one of Diaz’ training partners, Alvarez says the reason Diaz doesn’t call out anyone by name and take a fight is because he is too busy being the company victim.

“From what I was told Nate Diaz was not available. The GSP thing was going to happen. I have asked for Nate Diaz again and again,” Alvarez revealed on “The MMA Hour.” “I just don’t think they want the fight. If I want to fight someone, I have to talk about that guy. I have to speak up and can’t just secretly want to fight a guy. If you don’t speak up, especially in the UFC, you don’t get shit,” said Alvarez.

According to Alvarez, Diaz -- who shut down any possibility of facing Georges St-Pierre -- did have his eye on a top five lightweight, which lead him to believe it could’ve been him he was targeting. But, since Diaz decided to stay silent, he blew the chance to settle their beef. Or, perhaps, it was just too “weak.”

As a result of sitting back and waiting, Alvarez says Diaz is now a non-factor in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

“Nate didn’t speak up. If it was me who he wanted, he blew it. He’s got to talk, he’s not talking. Nate wants to be the victim. He wants people to bully him so he can feel like the victim. That’s Nate’s deal. So he can’t go calling people out and be the victim at the same time.

“That’s the kind of dude he is,” Alvarez added. “If he keeps playing it the way it is, he is never going to get a fight. He’s a non factor right now in the world of MMA, and that’s all I got to say about him.”

As a result, UFC opted to book a rematch between Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, which is set to go down at UFC on FOX 30 on July 28, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.