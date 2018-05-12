Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos produced fireworks earlier tonight (Sat., May 12, 2018) at UFC 224 from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as the 31-year-old Brazilian put a stop to Sean Strickland with a first-round spinning head kick.

Strickland maintained distance for the majority of the first round. He was able to land some crisp jabs and lean his bigger body back to avoid dos Santos’ counter shots. That technique didn’t work well when dos Santos threw up a beautiful spinning kick that caught Strickland right behind the head. Strickland fell to the canvas and the Brazilian followed up with a few more shots before the referee stepped in for the knockout stoppage.

Check out the memorable finish above courtesy of UFC.

With this performance, dos Santos extends his current 170-pound win streak to five. He has defeated some pretty good names in the welterweight division over the past few years and this spectacular knockout finish could land him a top 15 opponent his next time out.

