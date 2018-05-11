Rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern didn’t fare too well on the scales earlier today (Fri., May 11, 2018) for her bout with Amanda Cooper at UFC 224 this weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, missing weight by seven pounds.

While Cooper wasted little time speaking publicly about the “disgrace” shown by her young Brazilian opponent, she relied on some stone-cold antics during UFC 224’s ceremonial weigh ins (full replay here) when coming face-to-face with Dern.

In the above video courtesy of MMA Fighting, Dern can be seen extending her hand for a shake twice. Once before her staredown with Cooper and another time after the two broke eye contact. To Dern’s surprise, Cooper denied both of her handshakes like a trug gangster.

Amanda Cooper is maaaad pic.twitter.com/WuQALh7gX8 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 11, 2018

Can you blame Cooper?

Dern came in seven pounds over weight while Cooper did what she was supposed to do to hit the strawweight benchmark. If there was ever a time to snub an opponent of a friendly handshake this was it.

Only time will tell if Dern’s significant weight advantage will play a factor in the two’s showdown tomorrow night on UFC 224’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card. Dern will be looking to push her undefeated professional record to 7-0 while Cooper attempts to steal the Brazilian’s momentum and set herself apart at 115 pounds.

