UFC 227: ‘Unaware’ coaches for Georges St-Pierre ‘taken by surprise’ by Nate Diaz reports

The way everyone is talking about the proposed Georges St-Pierre vs. Nate Diaz fight, expected to be contested at lightweight as part of the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view (PPV) event this August in Los Angeles, Calif., you would think the contracts have already been signed.

If that was the case, then I’m sure the folks charged with getting St-Pierre into fighting shape — and all the way down from the horrors of middleweight — would already be working toward that goal, as UFC 227 is just three months away.

“When I did bring it up to one of the coaches in that camp they seemed to be surprised and unaware about that news,” UFC analyst Kenny Florian told Submission Radio. “The Nate Diaz fight, they weren’t really aware of it. And again, maybe they’re out of the loop, but my understanding is that they were taken by surprise and they didn’t really know that that was the fight that Georges was targeting or even wanted.”

If anyone knows the mind of St-Pierre, it’s definitely “KenFlo.”

St-Pierre opened as a slight favorite over Diaz but has been maintaining radio silence in the days since promotion president Dana White claimed he was putting the fight together. Considering the health issues that were plaguing “Rush,” as well as his fragile relationship with UFC, this might be a case of “seeing is believing.”

Fingers crossed!